SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 72.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. 139,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $970.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

