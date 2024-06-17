Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,707,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.03% of Simon Property Group worth $6,519,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 145,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.63.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

