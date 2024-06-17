SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 25.8% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $541.80 million and $79.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,791.40 or 0.99987455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012679 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,831.1911306 with 1,287,276,643.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60015138 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $51,027,709.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.