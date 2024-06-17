Slagle Financial LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.