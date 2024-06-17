Slagle Financial LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 906,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

