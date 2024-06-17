Slagle Financial LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

