Slagle Financial LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Bank of America reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $253.58 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $281.32. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

