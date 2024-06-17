Slagle Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,581 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

KO opened at $62.55 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

