Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 5,058 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $498.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $500.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

