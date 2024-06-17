SmarDex (SDEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $491,186.98

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $126.85 million and $491,186.98 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01525461 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $464,150.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

