SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (TSE:ATR)

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.