SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.