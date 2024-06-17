Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Update

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 34,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,223,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.