SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $275.42 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.55503073 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $9,890,780.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

