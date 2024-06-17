Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 1,158 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 455.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $139.20. 3,188,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

