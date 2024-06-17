Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 1,615 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40,375.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.36. 2,888,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

