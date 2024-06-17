Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35,271.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

C stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.07. 4,837,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.