Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 1,135 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 338.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.48. 2,118,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,225. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

