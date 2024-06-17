Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 355 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

