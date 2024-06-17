Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 490 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,210,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after buying an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.67. 695,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

