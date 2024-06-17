Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 625 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Salesforce by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.94. 2,908,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,132. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average of $277.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

