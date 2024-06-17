Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

