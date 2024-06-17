Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 264,159.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $27.61. 962,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

