Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $103,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $594.83. 314,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,008. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.74 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

