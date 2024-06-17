Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $119,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.36. 346,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.11. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $182.96 and a twelve month high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

