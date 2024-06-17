Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $138,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53,000.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 946,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,786. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.