Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $3.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,435 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $37.91. 272,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,688. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

