Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $81,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 91,568 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

