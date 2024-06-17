Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.68. 537,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

