Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $88,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,547. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.