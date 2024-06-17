Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $92,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,981. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.