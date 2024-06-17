Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $93,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Waters alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.20. 156,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.66 and its 200-day moving average is $324.25. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.