Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 1,379 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 68,950.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,228,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495,055 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after buying an additional 5,631,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

MS traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.05. 882,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,869. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

