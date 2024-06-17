Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 916 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,569. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.