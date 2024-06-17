Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,061,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.25. 1,115,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $268.21. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

