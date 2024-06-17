Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $2.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230,100. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

