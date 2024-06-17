Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.95. 443,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

