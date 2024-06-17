SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 73,738 shares.The stock last traded at $137.82 and had previously closed at $138.69.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

