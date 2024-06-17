Square Token (SQUA) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $95,754.73 and $0.44 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04694416 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $52.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

