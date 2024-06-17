Status Market Cap Tops $100.46 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $100.46 million and $4.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Status alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,313.09 or 1.00000603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00088060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02674745 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $3,009,138.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.