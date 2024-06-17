Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10,209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

