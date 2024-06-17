Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 17th (AEZS, ALKS, AWX, BLPH, BOW, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CBFV, CIDM)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 17th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

