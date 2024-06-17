Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,234 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 404% compared to the average daily volume of 2,626 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 990,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,910. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

