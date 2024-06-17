StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.26 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

