Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.11 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

