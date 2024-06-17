Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.65 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

