SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 39,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.56.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 986,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.98. SunPower has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

