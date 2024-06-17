SWP Financial LLC Invests $2.11 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of SWP Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IVE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.05. 108,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,794. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
