SWP Financial LLC Invests $284,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.