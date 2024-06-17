SWP Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Tetra Tech accounts for 0.4% of SWP Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,486. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

