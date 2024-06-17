SWP Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.92. 701,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $500.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

